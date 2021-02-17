Another round of winter weather possible Thursday -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

There is quite the temperature difference around the area this morning with single digits in the Tri-Cities and low 30’s along the foothills of the Blues. The winds have increased along the foothills keeping temperatures warmer than surrounding areas. Watch out for freezing fog in the Tri-Cities this morning with visibility less than 1/4 mile at times. Thankfully, sunshine will return today with highs climbing into the upper 30’s to near 40 degrees. It will be a breezy day along the foothills with gusts at times up to 35 MPH.

Our next system will move in Thursday morning into the afternoon. Light snow showers with a wintry mix will be possible at times. Snowfall amounts of 1/2″ up to 1 inch is expected around the area. Back to drier weather Friday with the wind picking up at times up to 25 MPH.

And decent warm-up is still on the way for the weekend. Look for highs in the mid 40’s Saturday, near 50 Sunday and upper 50’s Monday. With a gradual warm-up and snow melting slowly, there is no concern of flooding.