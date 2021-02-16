Another snow, wintry mix chance developing late week -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

The snow has stopped for many early this morning, but continues along the foothills of the Blues and into the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 1PM today for the eastern slopes. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6PM today for the Cascades (includes Snoqualmie Pass) and will continue for the northern Blues until 6AM Wednesday morning. Make sure to check pass reports if traveling today!

Sunshine will slowly peek out this afternoon with temperatures climbing above freezing into the upper 30’s and low 40’s. A lot more sunshine is ahead on Wednesday, highs again in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

We will see another chance for winter weather on Thursday. Light snow showers/wintry mix will develop late morning into the afternoon. The best chance for accumulating snow will be around the Yakima and Kittitas Valley, up to an inch. We could see a wintry mix lingering into early Friday morning before clearing out.

And then looking at a nice warm-up for the weekend! Look for highs in the upper 40’s Saturday, low 50’s Sunday and upper 50’s Monday next week. With the warmer temperatures, we could see a few rain showers with increasing wind Sunday into Monday.