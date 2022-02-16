Another wonderful day today, with more on the way this week! – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Tuesday evening!

We are experiencing a wonderful February so far, and it doesn’t look to stop anytime soon.

Highs look to remain in the mid to lower 50’s through the weekend, with winds showing a little push on Thursday. Partly cloudy skies expected, with a chance of some light rain on Thursday.

Have a great evening!

Jason

