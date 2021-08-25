Anti-mandate freedom rally met with counterprotesters in Richland
Hundreds lined the streets outside of the Richland School District's administrative building Tuesday night
RICHLAND, Wash. — A “Freedom for Choice” rally held in front of the Richland School District’s administrative building Tuesday night was met by counterprotesters arguing for the mask and vaccine mandate.
This is the second Freedom for Choice rally held in the Tri-Cities in August.
Dozens of anti-mandate ralliers crowded outside the building waving signs and chanting. Organizers said they weren’t protesting masks or vaccines but rather the mandates recently issued by Governor Jay Inslee.
Annette Parrish Rose, one of the organizers for the choice rally, said “
Rose said she hopes local leaders will fight for their beliefs and rights.
Charlotte Later, the organizer of the counterprotest, said she feels “concerned” due to “a lot of disinformation that gets out at rallies loudly.”
KAPP/KVEW reached out to Ty Beaver, a spokesperson with the Richland SD, who provided this statement:
“District leaders are aware of the events planned to take place outside the district’s administrative offices the evening of Aug. 24 and support every community member’s right to express their views. The district and Board have received email messages from parents and community members sharing their perspective on the district’s back-to-school plans for the 2021-22 school year and value that input. COVID-19 continues to present challenges and the district is committed to meeting the needs of all students, families, and staff and the requirements set by the state. We appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility as RSD, just as other Washington state school districts, work to adapt to frequently changing circumstances.”
