“Any Two Will Do:” Tri-Cities leaders implore community to prevent COVID-19 spread

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Healthcare providers, public health specialists, and elected officials lent their signatures to an open letter that beseeched Tri-Cities community members to take precaution and prevent another COVID-19 spike.

The letter, which was acquired by KAPP-KVEW on Tuesday afternoon, is asking community members to follow at least two of the following methods to limit community spread of the highly contagious Delta variant:

1. Get Vaccinated: With 5 billion doses given worldwide, we are confident all three vaccines are safe and effective. Reactions are extremely rare, and reports show many reactions match statistically with what is occurring in the general population not receiving vaccine.

2. Mask Up: Masking is now mandated for everyone. Mask indoors when in public, and outdoors

when distancing cannot be safely and consistently maintained – vaccinated individuals included.

3. Gather Safely: Should you choose to attend large gatherings, which are not currently recommended by public health, choose ones that have vaccination, testing and/or masking requirements. Monitor symptoms for 14 days after and test if you begin having symptoms.

Health officials highlighted that Benton and Franklin county case rates nearly hit 1,000 per 100k individuals over a recent two-week span. During that week, the CBC West testing site in Pasco hit a record of 1,200 positive tests on the weekend of August 28 with a positivity rate of 23%.

Per the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), one case of the COVID-19 Delta variant has the potential to infect 4-to-10 other people. The letter also highlights that nearly all of the severe cases of COVID-19 are amongst unvaccinated community members.

“The reality is this is a surge of the unvaccinated” the letter reads. “Breakthrough cases are occurring at the expected rate, but the vaccine is holding strong in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death.”

Only one Tri-Cities resident has died from a coronavirus breakthrough case with a death toll of 373 community members lost thus far.

