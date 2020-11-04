AP: Biden wins critical battleground state Arizona

Biden also won Maine, according to the Associated Press; other national news organizations not yet sure

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press reports Democrat Joe Biden has won Arizona’s 11 electoral votes and at least three of Maine’s four electoral votes in his bid to unseat President Donald Trump.

If the AP projection holds true, Biden will have flipped Arizona, a critical battleground state that Donald Trump won four years ago and that could help determine which candidate wins the presidency.

The presumed victory by Biden would be a huge blow to Trump’s chances for reelection. Arizona has backed a Democratic presidential candidate only once in the last 72 years.

Biden’s campaign had focused on Arizona as part of its expanded battleground map through the Sun Belt, citing demographic changes, new residents and realignment away from Republicans among key suburban voters.

In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden has 238 while Trump has 213, according to the AP’s projections and calculations.

However, as of 12:30 a.m. PST Wednesday morning, ABC News had not yet called Arizona or Maine for Biden. CNN hadn’t, either.

Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania could prove crucial in determining who wins the election. Races were also too early for AP, CNN or ABC News to call in North Carolina and Georgia.