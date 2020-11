AP calls Wisconsin for Biden and 10 electoral votes

Jason Valentine

AP news has called the battleground state of Wisconsin for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden. Wisconsin is one of the many battleground states that’s fate was put on hold last night.

President Donald Trump’s campaign has requested a recount. Out of almost 3.3 million ballots, Biden has an over 20,000 vote lead.

More battleground states could be decided today, or later this week.