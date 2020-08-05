AP: Culp advances to face Inslee in November

Associated Press by Associated Press

Courtesy: jayinslee.com and culpforgovernor.com Jay Inslee and Loren Culp

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican police chief Loren Culp edged out other Republicans to advance to the November ballot along with Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee.

Culp is the police chief of the town of Republic and author of the book “American Cop: Upholding the Constitution and Defending Your Right to Bear Arms.”

He got national attention after saying he wouldn’t enforce gun regulations approved by voters in a 2018 initiative. Initiative 1639 raised the age limit to buy some weapons from 18 to 21 and requires enhanced background checks for people who buy those weapons. The law also makes a person criminally liable if their gun isn’t secured with a trigger lock or kept in a gun safe and it’s used to cause injury or death.

