AP: Jay Inslee wins 3rd term as Washington governor

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has been elected to a third term in Washington state, beating Republican challenger Loren Culp, the Associated Press projected at 8:01 p.m.

As of 8:20 p.m., with 2,823,537 total votes counted statewide, Inslee led with 61.72% to Culp’s 37.99%.

If the AP prediction proves true, Inslee would be the first incumbent elected to a third term in the state in more than 40 years.

Culp, police chief of the small town of Republic, campaigned in part against Inslee’s coronavirus restrictions like mandatory masks, saying they infringe on people’s constitutional rights.

While Culp had wide-ranging support across eastern Washington, it looks like he’ll fail to win the top seat in the state.

When confirmed, Inslee will enter a record-matching third consecutive term for the state. The only other governor to do so in Washington is Republican Daniel J. Evans who served in the role from 1965-1977 before later moving on to a U.S. Senate seat.

Governors in Washington state aren’t subject to term limits, though most haven’t served more than two terms.