AP: President Trump wins battleground states of Ohio, Florida

President Trump wins battleground states of Ohio, Florida

AP, KAPP-KVEW STAFF
Posted:
Updated:
by AP, KAPP-KVEW STAFF

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has won Florida, Ohio, Texas and Iowa, as he and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are locked in tight races in battleground states across the country.

Races are too early to call in other fiercely contested states, including North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

In Florida, 29 Electoral College votes are on the line, considered vital for President Donald Trump’s reelection chances. The high turnout in Florida comes after a record-breaking 9 million ballots were cast before Election Day.

A victory in Florida means reelection is within Trump’s grasp. A loss in the state would have made it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House.

Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign had hoped the devastating toll of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly among older adults, would put him in a strong position in a state popular with retirees.

President Trump moved his official residence to his Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago from New York last year.

Florida set the standard for close presidential elections in 2000, when George W. Bush defeated Al Gore by 537 votes out of nearly 6 million cast. It took five weeks and a U.S. Supreme Court order halting Florida’s messy recount to decide the presidency.

President Trump carried Florida four years ago by a thin margin, beating Hillary Clinton by 1.2 percentage points and earning only 49% of the vote. In 2012, President Barack Obama carried Florida over Mitt Romney by less than a percentage point. Obama beat John McCain by 2.8 percentage points in 2008.

President Trump and Vice President Biden have made multiple campaign stops in Florida in the final weeks of the election.

Governor – Washington State

Jay InsleeLoren Culp
  • Jay Inslee *WinnerD 59.5%
    1,959,749
  • Loren Culp  R 40.5%
    1,333,158
* Incumbent
3,292,907
LT. Governor – Washington

Denny HeckMarko LiiasJoshua Freed
  • Denny Heck  D 58.3%
    1,400,348
  • Marko Liias  D 41.7%
    1,000,262
  • Joshua Freed  R 0.0%
2,400,610
WA Congressional District #4

Dan NewhouseDouglas McKinley
  • Dan Newhouse *WinnerR 65.2%
    126,355
  • Douglas McKinley  D 34.8%
    67,533
* Incumbent
193,888
WA Congressional District #5

Cathy McMorris RodgersDave Wilson
  • Cathy McMorris Rodgers *WinnerR 59.5%
    195,907
  • Dave Wilson  D 40.5%
    133,419
* Incumbent
329,326
WA Congressional District #8

Kim SchrierJesse Jensen
  • Kim Schrier * D 53.6%
    183,527
  • Jesse Jensen  R 46.4%
    158,729
* Incumbent
342,256
WA Secretary of State

Kim WymanGael Tarleton
  • Kim Wyman * R 51.8%
    1,670,904
  • Gael Tarleton  D 48.2%
    1,552,759
* Incumbent
3,223,663
WA Attorney General

Bob FergusonMatt Larkin
  • Bob Ferguson *WinnerD 58.9%
    1,901,266
  • Matt Larkin  R 41.1%
    1,326,477
* Incumbent
3,227,743
WA Commissioner of Public Lands

Hilary FranzSue Kuehl Pederson
  • Hilary Franz * D 59.1%
    1,888,872
  • Sue Kuehl Pederson  R 40.9%
    1,306,172
* Incumbent
3,195,044
WA Superintendent of Public Instruction

Chris ReykdalMaia Espinoza
  • Chris Reykdal * NP 57.0%
    1,668,339
  • Maia Espinoza  NP 43.0%
    1,259,527
* Incumbent
2,927,866
Benton, Franklin Superior Court, Judge Position 1

Dave PetersenSharon Brown
  • Dave Petersen  NP 60.4%
    58,639
  • Sharon Brown  NP 39.6%
    38,525
97,164
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 8

Brad KlippertShir Regev
  • Brad Klippert * R 64.6%
    40,168
  • Shir Regev  D 35.4%
    22,015
* Incumbent
62,183
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 8

Matt BoehnkeLarry Stanley
  • Matt Boehnke * R 79.3%
    46,467
  • Larry Stanley  O 20.7%
    12,095
* Incumbent
58,562
WA State Senate – District 9

Mark G. SchoeslerJenn Goulet
  • Mark G. Schoesler * R 66.5%
    34,984
  • Jenn Goulet  D 33.5%
    17,623
* Incumbent
52,607
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 9

Mary DyeBrett Borden
  • Mary Dye  R 76.3%
    38,852
  • Brett Borden  L 23.7%
    12,061
50,913
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 13

Tom DentEduardo Castaneda-Diaz
  • Tom Dent * R 70.0%
    32,559
  • Eduardo Castaneda-Diaz  D 30.0%
    13,980
* Incumbent
46,539
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 14

Chris CorryTracy Rushing
  • Chris Corry * R 57.3%
    16,091
  • Tracy Rushing  D 42.7%
    11,975
* Incumbent
28,066
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 14

Gina MosbruckerDevin Kuh
  • Gina Mosbrucker * R 57.7%
    16,054
  • Devin Kuh  D 42.3%
    11,766
* Incumbent
27,820
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 15

Bruce ChandlerJack McEntire
  • Bruce Chandler * R 56.6%
    11,402
  • Jack McEntire  D 43.4%
    8,758
* Incumbent
20,160
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 15

Jeremie DufaultAJ Cooper
  • Jeremie Dufault * R 57.9%
    11,684
  • AJ Cooper  D 42.1%
    8,479
* Incumbent
20,163
WA State Senator – District 16

Perry DozierDanielle Garbe Reser
  • Perry Dozier  R 57.8%
    23,812
  • Danielle Garbe Reser  D 42.2%
    17,394
41,206
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 16

Mark KlickerFrances Chvatal
  • Mark Klicker  R 62.3%
    25,576
  • Frances Chvatal  D 37.7%
    15,488
41,064
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 16

Skyler RudeCarly Coburn
  • Skyler Rude * R 67.2%
    27,473
  • Carly Coburn  D 32.8%
    13,437
* Incumbent
40,910
WA Referendum 90

The legislature passed Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5395 concerning comprehensive sexual health education. This bill would require school districts to adopt or develop, consistent with state standards, comprehensive age-appropriate sexual health education, as defined, for all students, and excuse students if their parents request.

  • Approved Winner 59.6%
    1,917,176
  • Rejected   40.4%
    1,298,727
Oregon Measure 108

Increases cigarette and cigar taxes. Establishes tax on e-cigarettes and nicotine vaping devices. Funds health programs.

  • Yes Winner 66.4%
    1,335,198
  • No   33.6%
    675,285
Oregon Measure 109

Allows manufacture, delivery, administration of psilocybin at supervised, licensed facilities; imposes two-year development period

  • Yes Winner 58.8%
    1,149,247
  • No   41.2%
    806,598
Oregon Measure 110

Provides statewide addiction/recovery services; marijuana taxes partially finance; reclassifies possession/penalties for specified drugs

  • Yes Winner 59.1%
    1,082,107
  • No   40.9%
    748,123
Benton County Commissioner District 1

Jerome DelvinJustin Raffa
  • Jerome Delvin * R 61.0%
    46,976
  • Justin Raffa  D 39.0%
    30,060
* Incumbent
77,036
Benton County Commissioner District 3

Will McKayJames R. Beaver
  • Will McKay  R 60.4%
    42,028
  • James R. Beaver * R 39.6%
    27,569
* Incumbent
69,597
Franklin County Commissioner District 1

Brad PeckKim Lehrman
  • Brad Peck * R 53.6%
    11,897
  • Kim Lehrman  D 46.4%
    10,317
* Incumbent
22,214
Franklin County Commissioner District 2

Rocky MullenAna Ruiz Peralta
  • Rocky Mullen  R 60.6%
    16,364
  • Ana Ruiz Peralta  D 39.4%
    10,657
27,021
Kittitas County Commissioner District 1

Cory WrightKristin Ashley
  • Cory Wright  R 59.6%
    10,614
  • Kristin Ashley  R 40.4%
    7,209
17,823
Kittitas County Commissioner District 2

Laura OsiadaczJerry Martens
  • Laura Osiadacz * R 68.1%
    12,117
  • Jerry Martens  R 31.9%
    5,687
* Incumbent
17,804
Walla Walla County Commissioner District 1

Jenny MayberryRoger Esparza
  • Jenny Mayberry  R 52.5%
    7,954
  • Roger Esparza  R 47.5%
    7,206
15,160
Yakima County Commissioner District 1

Amanda McKinneyVicki Baker
  • Amanda McKinney  R 55.4%
    20,396
  • Vicki Baker  R 44.6%
    16,406
36,802
Umatilla County Measure 30-145

Shall the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance be adopted in Umatilla County?

  • Yes   61.1%
    15,262
  • No   38.9%
    9,719
Umatilla County Measure 30-146

Shall Pilot Rock School District issue $8,000,000 in bonds and receive $4,000,000 state matching grant to renovate schools?

  • Yes   58.3%
    534
  • No   41.7%
    382
Umatilla County Commissioner Position 3

  • Dan Dorran  O 56.5%
    12,441
  • Holly Jo Beers  O 43.5%
    9,572
22,013
Oregon US Senator

Jeff MerkleyJo Rae Perkins
  • Jeff Merkley *WinnerD 60.5%
    1,164,762
  • Jo Rae Perkins  R 39.5%
    759,789
* Incumbent
1,924,551
Oregon Congressional District 2

Cliff BentzAlex Spenser
  • Cliff Bentz WinnerR 61.3%
    248,306
  • Alex Spenser  D 38.7%
    157,081
405,387
Oregon House District 58

Bobby LevyNolan E. Bylenga
  • Bobby Levy WinnerR 72.2%
    21,577
  • Nolan E. Bylenga  D 27.8%
    8,308
29,885
