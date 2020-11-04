AP: President Trump wins battleground states of Ohio, Florida
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has won Florida, Ohio, Texas and Iowa, as he and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are locked in tight races in battleground states across the country.
Races are too early to call in other fiercely contested states, including North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
In Florida, 29 Electoral College votes are on the line, considered vital for President Donald Trump’s reelection chances. The high turnout in Florida comes after a record-breaking 9 million ballots were cast before Election Day.
A victory in Florida means reelection is within Trump’s grasp. A loss in the state would have made it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House.
Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign had hoped the devastating toll of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly among older adults, would put him in a strong position in a state popular with retirees.
President Trump moved his official residence to his Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago from New York last year.
Florida set the standard for close presidential elections in 2000, when George W. Bush defeated Al Gore by 537 votes out of nearly 6 million cast. It took five weeks and a U.S. Supreme Court order halting Florida’s messy recount to decide the presidency.
President Trump carried Florida four years ago by a thin margin, beating Hillary Clinton by 1.2 percentage points and earning only 49% of the vote. In 2012, President Barack Obama carried Florida over Mitt Romney by less than a percentage point. Obama beat John McCain by 2.8 percentage points in 2008.
President Trump and Vice President Biden have made multiple campaign stops in Florida in the final weeks of the election.
Governor – Washington State
-
Jay Inslee *WinnerD
59.5%
1,959,749
-
Loren Culp R
40.5%
1,333,158
LT. Governor – Washington
-
Denny Heck D
58.3%
1,400,348
-
Marko Liias D
41.7%
1,000,262
-
Joshua Freed R
0.0%
WA Congressional District #4
-
Dan Newhouse *WinnerR
65.2%
126,355
-
Douglas McKinley D
34.8%
67,533
WA Congressional District #5
-
Cathy McMorris Rodgers *WinnerR
59.5%
195,907
-
Dave Wilson D
40.5%
133,419
WA Congressional District #8
-
Kim Schrier * D
53.6%
183,527
-
Jesse Jensen R
46.4%
158,729
WA Secretary of State
-
Kim Wyman * R
51.8%
1,670,904
-
Gael Tarleton D
48.2%
1,552,759
WA Attorney General
-
Bob Ferguson *WinnerD
58.9%
1,901,266
-
Matt Larkin R
41.1%
1,326,477
WA Commissioner of Public Lands
-
Hilary Franz * D
59.1%
1,888,872
-
Sue Kuehl Pederson R
40.9%
1,306,172
WA Superintendent of Public Instruction
-
Chris Reykdal * NP
57.0%
1,668,339
-
Maia Espinoza NP
43.0%
1,259,527
Benton, Franklin Superior Court, Judge Position 1
-
Dave Petersen NP
60.4%
58,639
-
Sharon Brown NP
39.6%
38,525
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 8
-
Brad Klippert * R
64.6%
40,168
-
Shir Regev D
35.4%
22,015
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 8
-
Matt Boehnke * R
79.3%
46,467
-
Larry Stanley O
20.7%
12,095
WA State Senate – District 9
-
Mark G. Schoesler * R
66.5%
34,984
-
Jenn Goulet D
33.5%
17,623
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 9
-
Mary Dye R
76.3%
38,852
-
Brett Borden L
23.7%
12,061
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 13
-
Tom Dent * R
70.0%
32,559
-
Eduardo Castaneda-Diaz D
30.0%
13,980
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 14
-
Chris Corry * R
57.3%
16,091
-
Tracy Rushing D
42.7%
11,975
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 14
-
Gina Mosbrucker * R
57.7%
16,054
-
Devin Kuh D
42.3%
11,766
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 15
-
Bruce Chandler * R
56.6%
11,402
-
Jack McEntire D
43.4%
8,758
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 15
-
Jeremie Dufault * R
57.9%
11,684
-
AJ Cooper D
42.1%
8,479
WA State Senator – District 16
-
Perry Dozier R
57.8%
23,812
-
Danielle Garbe Reser D
42.2%
17,394
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 16
-
Mark Klicker R
62.3%
25,576
-
Frances Chvatal D
37.7%
15,488
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 16
-
Skyler Rude * R
67.2%
27,473
-
Carly Coburn D
32.8%
13,437
WA Referendum 90
The legislature passed Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5395 concerning comprehensive sexual health education. This bill would require school districts to adopt or develop, consistent with state standards, comprehensive age-appropriate sexual health education, as defined, for all students, and excuse students if their parents request.
-
Approved Winner
59.6%
1,917,176
-
Rejected
40.4%
1,298,727
Oregon Measure 108
Increases cigarette and cigar taxes. Establishes tax on e-cigarettes and nicotine vaping devices. Funds health programs.
-
Yes Winner
66.4%
1,335,198
-
No
33.6%
675,285
Oregon Measure 109
Allows manufacture, delivery, administration of psilocybin at supervised, licensed facilities; imposes two-year development period
-
Yes Winner
58.8%
1,149,247
-
No
41.2%
806,598
Oregon Measure 110
Provides statewide addiction/recovery services; marijuana taxes partially finance; reclassifies possession/penalties for specified drugs
-
Yes Winner
59.1%
1,082,107
-
No
40.9%
748,123
Benton County Commissioner District 1
-
Jerome Delvin * R
61.0%
46,976
-
Justin Raffa D
39.0%
30,060
Benton County Commissioner District 3
-
Will McKay R
60.4%
42,028
-
James R. Beaver * R
39.6%
27,569
Franklin County Commissioner District 1
-
Brad Peck * R
53.6%
11,897
-
Kim Lehrman D
46.4%
10,317
Franklin County Commissioner District 2
-
Rocky Mullen R
60.6%
16,364
-
Ana Ruiz Peralta D
39.4%
10,657
Kittitas County Commissioner District 1
-
Cory Wright R
59.6%
10,614
-
Kristin Ashley R
40.4%
7,209
Kittitas County Commissioner District 2
-
Laura Osiadacz * R
68.1%
12,117
-
Jerry Martens R
31.9%
5,687
Walla Walla County Commissioner District 1
-
Jenny Mayberry R
52.5%
7,954
-
Roger Esparza R
47.5%
7,206
Yakima County Commissioner District 1
-
Amanda McKinney R
55.4%
20,396
-
Vicki Baker R
44.6%
16,406
Umatilla County Measure 30-145
Shall the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance be adopted in Umatilla County?
-
Yes
61.1%
15,262
-
No
38.9%
9,719
Umatilla County Measure 30-146
Shall Pilot Rock School District issue $8,000,000 in bonds and receive $4,000,000 state matching grant to renovate schools?
-
Yes
58.3%
534
-
No
41.7%
382
Umatilla County Commissioner Position 3
-
Dan Dorran O
56.5%
12,441
-
Holly Jo Beers O
43.5%
9,572
Oregon US Senator
-
Jeff Merkley *WinnerD
60.5%
1,164,762
-
Jo Rae Perkins R
39.5%
759,789
Oregon Congressional District 2
-
Cliff Bentz WinnerR
61.3%
248,306
-
Alex Spenser D
38.7%
157,081
Oregon House District 58
-
Bobby Levy WinnerR
72.2%
21,577
-
Nolan E. Bylenga D
27.8%
8,308