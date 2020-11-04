AP: President Trump wins battleground states of Ohio, Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has won Florida, Ohio, Texas and Iowa, as he and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are locked in tight races in battleground states across the country.

Races are too early to call in other fiercely contested states, including North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

In Florida, 29 Electoral College votes are on the line, considered vital for President Donald Trump’s reelection chances. The high turnout in Florida comes after a record-breaking 9 million ballots were cast before Election Day.

A victory in Florida means reelection is within Trump’s grasp. A loss in the state would have made it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House.

Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign had hoped the devastating toll of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly among older adults, would put him in a strong position in a state popular with retirees.

President Trump moved his official residence to his Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago from New York last year.

Florida set the standard for close presidential elections in 2000, when George W. Bush defeated Al Gore by 537 votes out of nearly 6 million cast. It took five weeks and a U.S. Supreme Court order halting Florida’s messy recount to decide the presidency.

President Trump carried Florida four years ago by a thin margin, beating Hillary Clinton by 1.2 percentage points and earning only 49% of the vote. In 2012, President Barack Obama carried Florida over Mitt Romney by less than a percentage point. Obama beat John McCain by 2.8 percentage points in 2008.

President Trump and Vice President Biden have made multiple campaign stops in Florida in the final weeks of the election.

