Apple Cup canceled as WSU battles COVID-19 outbreak

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

PULLMAN, Wash. — This year’s Apple Cup is canceled.

Three days after Washington State announced Saturday’s game at Stanford was canceled, next Friday’s rivalry game against the University of Washington has also been called off.

According to the Pac-12 Conference, the decision was made “under the Pac-12’s football policy due to Washington State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for a game as a result of positive student-athlete COVID-19 cases.”

In response to the decision, WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun released the following the statement: