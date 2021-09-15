APPLY: Local doctors want to donate $50K new smile to veteran

Smiles For Soldiers now accepting applications

by Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Tri-Cities community initiative is underway to give one lucky service member or veteran a $50,000 smile makeover.

Active-duty soldiers and veterans who have poor oral health and may not be able to afford dental treatment can apply to receive donated oral surgery.

The program is called Smiles For Soldiers. The doctors at Columbia Basin Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons say they would love to help a local military member in need — and soon.

Thursday, September 16, is the last day for local active-duty soldiers and veterans to apply to the Tri-Cities program.

If you or someone you know might be a good candidate, apply at cboms.com/soldiers. The winning recipient will be picked and surprised around Thanksgiving.

Columbia Basin surgeons say most veterans who have serious mental health conditions have fair to poor oral health; a third of them find it difficult to eat.

The doctors aim to help improve a current or former service member’s physical health and also their self-esteem through what they call a “life-changing opportunity.”

TO APPLY:

Be an active duty member or veteran of the military

Answer a few questions

Submit digital photos of your smile and teeth

Submit your application by September 16

APPLY HERE

