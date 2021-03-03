Appointments available at Benton County Fairgrounds Mass Vaccination Site

Photo Credit: Neil Fischer, KAPP-KVEW

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Southeast Washington Incident Management Team says there are 300 appointments available to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Officials say the site has 1,400 vaccines scheduled to be administered on Wednesday.

The Benton County Fairgrounds Mass Vaccination Site is open Monday thru Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The mass vaccination site is administering first and second dose shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

You can register for an appointment on the PrepMod website.

To find out if you’re eligible for the vaccine visit the Phase Finder website.

