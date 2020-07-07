Appointments no longer needed for Tri-Cities coronavirus testing sites

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Anyone in the Tri-Cities who wants to get tested for COVID-19 will soon be able to do so without making an appointment.

The Benton-Franklin Health District said appointments will no longer be needed for drive-thru testing sites in Kennewick and Pasco starting this Thursday.

All existing appointments will be honored, but come Thursday, free testing will be offered on a first-come, first serve basis.

Testing is currently available at the Toyota Center in Kennewick and the HAPO Center in Pasco Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Results are generally provided over the phone within three to seven days.

Health officials say to bring your insurance card if you have one. However, no one will be turned away if they don’t have a card.

