Approximately 500 Franklin PUD customers without power

by Neil Fischer

FRANKLIN CO., Wash. — Franklin PUD reported early Thursday morning that around 500 customers are without power.

The power outage was reported at 1:37 a.m. Thursday.

Customers in the area south of Argent Rd. between Road 44 and Road 60 in Pasco have been affected.

Franklin PUD says they have crews on scene working to restore power.

