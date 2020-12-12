Are state-wide restrictions too much? Kittitas Co. Commissioners say yes

County asks Gov. Jay Inslee to reconsider COVID-19 restrictions

“Where we would like to be is the governor backing off…because we’ve done a pretty dang good job, compared to a lot of folks.”

Kittitas County Prosecutor Greg Zempel doesn’t mince words when he’s explaining why he thinks local health and law enforcement agencies should be able to determine their own COVID-19 responses.

“We think our health officer’s done a good job; we think our law enforcement has done a good job; and our community has done a good job in trying to balance those interests of protection and economy,” Zempel said.

Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson agrees.

“The churches are doing well; the restaurants have been doing well – some of the restaurants are doing well,” Larson amended, “some are not doing so well. But it’s all individual decisions that are pushing our transmission rates.”

This week, Kittitas County commissioners voted to approve a resolution asking Governor Jay Inslee to switch from a state-wide COVID-19 response to letting local health authorities take over.

Washington school districts are largely allowed to set their own standards for reopening, and advocates argue that the low number of cases in Kittitas County schools show that the virus can be controlled, without lockdowns, if people enforce proper safety guidelines. They’re saying the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions – recently extended through January 2021 – are too broad, and the economic aid being offered is too little.

The commissioners say local agencies can move faster in response to outbreaks and come up with a more targeted response than the governor’s office.

As Dr. Larson pointed out, turning things over to local authorities doesn’t necessarily mean restrictions will disappear.

“We can be more strict than the governor; we cannot be less strict than the governor,” Larson said. “And we have, throughout the period of the pandemic, been stricter on some situations.”

While Washington state has had a fairly unified response to the pandemic so far, others, like Idaho, have taken a piecemeal approach, leaving decisions about mask requirements and other safety measures up to local health districts.

It’s worth noting that around one in 13 people in Franklin County has tested positive for coronavirus according to the New York Times’ measurements. That’s the highest per capita in Washington. In Idaho, eight counties have rates that high or even higher.

In North Dakota, which famously resisted any COVID-19 restrictions early in the pandemic, some counties are seeing rates closer to one in six.

In Kittitas County, 23 people have died and about 1,300 have tested positive for the virus. That’s about one in 36, according to the New York Times — much lower than any of the neighboring counties. With numbers like that, Zempel told the county commissioners he is more worried about the impacts that constantly-changing restrictions are having on everyone else.

“When we shut things down, we see increases in domestic violence; we see incidence of overdose increases; we – for the first time ever – have five homicides in a year,” Zempel said. “We see businesses that fail; we see people whose mental health suffers.”

Some local business owners told the commissioners they’re being “unfairly punished” by the state-wide restrictions.

“We have spent thousands of dollars setting up to do this social distancing and this sanitizing and cleaning and doing this, and doing that,” café owner Joey Carter said. “We’re trying to do what we’re supposed to do…

But then I go to Safeway, right up the street on top of the hill…[and] basically on the weekend, you’re standing one on top of the other. I don’t even care if they’re supposed to be at 50 percent. That’s just the way it is.”

Ellensburg Pasta Company owner Bruce Harris is also feeling unfairly targeted by the state-wide order shutting down restaurant dining rooms.

“We understood the first time that there were so many questions unanswered; we didn’t know a lot about this.” Bruce explains. “When we got shut down again – [we felt] that the governor did have ample information in front of him about restaurants and he still chose to close us down.”

Washington State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy says that restaurants are the most common site of outbreaks in the state. However, the contact-tracing system simply can’t handle the amount of information involved in tracking down every case.

“If you look a little deeper into the data, the number of people identified in these outbreaks are very small and they’re mostly staff,” Dr. Lofy explained. “We don’t have a really good idea to understand how many people who were at the restaurant when the employee was sick could have been infected.”

She says things get even more complicated when it’s a customer who exposes people inside a restaurant to the virus. Contact tracers simply can’t keep up.

‘WA Notify’ may be able to help in the future. Once you download the app, or simply enable the system on iPhones, it uses anonymous Bluetooth signals to see when you’ve been close enough to someone else to risk spreading coronavirus. If they later test positive, your phone will get a notification saying you might need to get tested.

You can find more information about how the system works and how it protects your privacy here.

