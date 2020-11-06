Arizona-Utah football game canceled due to COVID-19 cases
Pac-12: "The game will be declared a no contest."
SALT LAKE CITY — The Arizona-Utah football game set for Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19, the Pac-12 announced Friday:
“The Pac-12 has approved a request from Utah to cancel the Arizona at Utah football game scheduled for November 7. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Utah not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.”
Statement regarding Saturday’s Arizona at Utah #Pac12FB game: pic.twitter.com/W9fLZia1H1
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 6, 2020
Also in the Pac-12, the UW-Cal football game was canceled Thursday due to COVID-19.
RELATED: UW-Cal football game canceled due to COVID-19 case
The Huskies may face Oregon State on Nov. 14 for their first home game of the year.