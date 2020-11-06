Arizona-Utah football game canceled due to COVID-19 cases

Pac-12: "The game will be declared a no contest."

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Photo courtesy: Utah Football

SALT LAKE CITY — The Arizona-Utah football game set for Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19, the Pac-12 announced Friday:

“The Pac-12 has approved a request from Utah to cancel the Arizona at Utah football game scheduled for November 7. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Utah not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.”

Also in the Pac-12, the UW-Cal football game was canceled Thursday due to COVID-19.