“Armed and Dangerous’ Kennewick murder suspect arrested

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Detectives, Pasco Police, Tri-City Region SWAT, and U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested 38-year-old Anthony Spearman. According to a Kennewick Police report, Spearman was found in Pasco at the Thunderbird Motel on Thursday night close to 7 p.m.

KPD reported that Spearman was cooperative during his arrested and exited the motel room. He is booked on his murder warrant in the Benton County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

Police report that Spearman from Pasco was wanted in connection to a murder investigation.

RELATED: “Armed and Dangerous:” Murder warrant issued in Kennewick homicide

On August 10th, after midnight, police found 65-year-old Leonard Slack with two gunshot wounds in the 3500 block of W. Hood Ave. after police responded to a disturbance in progress call. A KPD report said, Slack was transported to the hospital after receiving medical aid from officers on the scene. Slack underwent several surgeries after doctors discovered in his initial surgery that his injuries were much more severe, and he was flown to Harborview Medical Center but died on August 11th, according to police records.

KPD Criminal Investigations Division reported that there was probable cause for the arrest of 38-year-old Anthony Spearman. He was wanted for Assault 1st Degree with a firearm upgraded to a murder warrant and was considered ‘armed and dangerous’ by KPD.

To report an anonymous tip, click her for KPD.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.