“Armed and Dangerous:” Murder warrant issued in Kennewick homicide

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — After a gunshot victim passed away due to his injuries, a warrant for the arrest of 38-year-old Anthony Spearman has been upgraded to a murder warrant. Local authorities say that an updated warrant alerting law enforcement throughout the nation is on the horizon.

According to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department (KPD), officers were called to a residence on the 3500-block of W Hood Ave shortly after midnight on Tuesday, August 10. A third party reported an altercation that KPD officers labeled as a disturbance in progress.

When they arrived, authorities made contact with 65-year-old Leonard Slack, who suffered two gunshot wounds. KPD officers quickly rendered aid and awaited medical professionals to assist the injured man.

Slack was transported to a nearby hospital where he received emergency surgery. Though he was believed to be stable following the procedure, the victim’s injuries were much more severe than initially expected.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center for additional procedures but succumbed to his injuries the following evening. His next of kin have been notified by local authorities.

An investigation by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division established probable cause against Spearman for first-degree assault with a firearm. Since the victim died from his injuries, this has been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Kennewick Police regard Spearman as armed and dangerous. They are actively seeking him out with assistance from other law enforcement agencies throughout the region. They expect national assistance in the search for this suspect to be forthcoming.

Local police are asking for the community’s assistance in providing additional information on this case. You can do so by referencing KPD Case No. 21-32298 by providing an anonymous tip online here or by contacting non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

