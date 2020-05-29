‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in Kittitas County for murder of missing man

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant to arrest Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez for the alleged murder of a missing Kent man.

Prosecutors have charged Alcantara-Gonzalez, 34, with the killing of 41-year-old Ian Eckles, who was last seen on May 16 in Kent. He was supposed to meet up with friends to go hunting near the town of Liberty in Kittitas County the next morning.

Detectives said “forensic and circumstantial evidence” found in Eckle’s vehicle has led them to believe Eckles was the victim of a homicide.

Over the past several days, the sheriff’s office has been conducting an extensive manhunt in the Mineral Springs area near Blewett Pass to find Alcantara-Gonzalez, who is suspected of numerous thefts and burglaries in Kittitas County in addition to Eckle’s killing.

In coming days, including this weekend, the sheriff’s office and assisting agencies will continue to pursue Alcantara-Gonzalez. Detectives said they believe he is armed and dangerous.

Multiple US Forest Service Roads in the area will be closed, including all roads off SR97 between Liberty Road and Forest Service Road 9714 or Iron Creek and access points to this area from the Teanaway ridge.

The public is asked to stay clear of this area for their safety, the safety of law enforcement officers and the success of this investigation.

“Our investigation into this suspect has confirmed he has a willingness and the ability to kill. We will continue to utilize all available resources to end this threat,” Sheriff Clay Meyers said.

