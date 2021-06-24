Armed felon arrested after near 5-hour standoff in Toppenish

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

TOPPENISH, Wash. — A welfare check led to a four-and-a-half-hour-long standoff between a convicted felon and officers from throughout Yakima County in the early-morning hours on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Toppenish Police Department, officers responded to the 700-block of E Toppenish Ave at 2:48 a.m. on June 24. When they arrived, officers made contact with a 29-year-old woman who was a victim of domestic assault. She was promptly removed from the residence, but the 25-year-old male suspect allegedly refused to leave the home.

During their investigation, responding officers saw a shotgun inside the residence. Authorities learned that the man inside was a convicted felon who was not supposed to have any firearms. Toppenish Police also discovered that there was a second firearm inside the home as well.

RELATED: Pasco teenager chased by police, arrested for domestic violence stabbing

Backup reported to the scene from the Granger Police Department, Zillah Police Department, Yakama Nation Tribal Police, and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. There were multiple attempts to make contact and talk to the suspect—many of which failed—until he finally exited the home. The suspect was quickly taken into police custody and the home was searched.

Investigators located a 12-gauge shotgun that was reported out of Kelso, WA in 1995. They also recovered an SKS 7.62 semi-automatic assault rifle. The suspect was booked into the Yakima County Jail for domestic violence assault to the fourth degree, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting arrest, obstructing arrest, and unlawful imprisonment.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Five people injured as SUV collides with semi-truck in Grandview

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.