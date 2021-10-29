Armed robber gets 25 years in prison for Terrace Heights murder

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Q13 via Yakima County Sheriff's Office

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 20-year-old who shot and killed a man during an armed robbery in the Terrace Heights suburb of Yakima has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to County Prosecutor Joseph Brusic.

According to a release issued by Brusic’s office, Forrest Beggs pled guilty to three charges in Yakima County Superior Court on October 28, 2021. His charges include murder in the second degree, attempted robbery in the first degree, and burglary in the first degree.

Beggs reached a plea agreement with county prosecutors that will drop several charges and firearm enhancements. However, Beggs still faces a lengthy sentence of 25 years in prison followed by three years of community custody.

In May of 2020, Beggs and an accomplice named Daniel Molina visited a home in Terrace Heights armed with a shotgun and a rifle. The victim and his parents were at home during the time of the invasion and were forced to hand over pieces of their property. The Yakima County Prosecutor confirms that Beggs shot the victim with a rifle as he engaged in a physical struggle with Molina.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for emergency treatment. Authorities confirmed that he died 10 days after the altercation.

Around the time of the home invasion, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance footage of the armed robbers with the public and received numerous tips linking these two suspects to the crime.

In his plea statement, Beggs admitted to forcing his way into the victim’s home to steal their property. He also admitted to shooting the victim with the intention of killing him but claimed that he had no intention of harming anyone after forcing his way into the residence.

Molina was sentenced to 20 years in prison after agreeing to testify against his co-conspirator.

