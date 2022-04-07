Armed robbers remain at large after sticking up Moses Lake convenience store

by Dylan Carter

(Image via Moses Lake Police Department, Facebook)

(Image via Moses Lake Police Department, Facebook)

(Image via Moses Lake Police Department, Facebook)

(Image via Moses Lake Police Department, Facebook)

(Image via Moses Lake Police Department, Facebook)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Four suspects are wanted out of Grant County for robbing a convenience store at gunpoint late on Wednesday night.

According to the Moses Lake Police Department, authorities were altered to the armed robbery on the 3000-block of W Broadway Ave at night on April 6, 2022.

Witnesses described the suspects as Hispanic males in their late teens or early 20s—each wearing Nike or other branded sports clothing. Two of the suspects were captured on security camera footage that was released by Moses Lake police investigators.

One of them wore a red t-shirt with a white collar, a backward black baseball cap, a black facemask, dark-colored pants, and dark grey casual Nike shoes. The other wore a black facemask, a dark Atlanta Braves baseball cap, a black hoodie with red lettering, dark pants, and white athletic shoes.

Security camera footage shows them walking out of the store with several cases of beer.

Moses Lake police officers have reason to believe the suspects fled in a dark station wagon which might be a Subaru Outback.

Anyone with information that may help further this case—including information that would help identify the suspects or their vehicle—is urged to contact the Moses Lake Police Department at 509-764-3887 (reference Case no. 22ML04966).

Alternatively, you may contact MACC Dispatch at 762-1160; but still reference the case number above.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Moses Lake gang member built homemade bomb, attacked woman, and hid in a washing machine

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.