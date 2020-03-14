Armed robbery caught on camera in Cle Elum, police search for suspect

The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash

Jamison Keefover by Jamison Keefover

An armed robbery was caught on camera at the Short Stop gas station on Friday.

Around 10:18 pm the Cle Elum Police Department responded to the robbery call located at 1000 E. 1st St.

The armed suspect entered the store wearing a mask with a skull design displayed on the front. They carried a large black handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The store clerk complied and put money into a black cloth shopping bag. The suspect was described as an average-sized white male wearing a dark hooded jacket with red striping on the shoulders and elbows.

The suspect ran from the scene. The store clerk was not injured during the robbery.

A Yakima Police Department K9 assisted at the scene but was unable to locate the suspect. Cle Elum Police was also assisted by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Cle Elum Police Department.

