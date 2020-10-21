Armed robbery near Wapato leaves two unidentified suspects

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

WAPATO, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the two suspects involved in an armed robbery.

The robbery took place at a store near Wapato on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The man armed with the shotgun appears to be left-handed while the other is wearing a “Helix” brand jacket.

Both men fled the store on foot.

If you have any information on this case, call (509) 574-2500 extension 0. You can also submit a confidential tip, and be eligible for a cash reward, through Crimestoppers and the P3 app.



















