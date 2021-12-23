Armed suspect ditched car in Yakima after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — Deputies are looking for an armed suspect who entered a convenience store brandishing a gun and demanding cash from a clerk on Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), the suspect entered Wiley City Market at 2929 S Wiley Rd in Yakima at 10:25 a.m. on December 23, 2021.

The reporting party described this suspect as a white male between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a mask, per Yakima County deputies.

He allegedly entered the convenience store, raised his weapon, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded money.

That clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and the suspect took off in a red Pontiac. The victim was left injured as a result of their altercation.

Deputies located the red Pontiac abandoned roughly two miles away from the crime scene while responding to the market.

Now, YSCO investigators are searching for the suspect, who will likely face charges of Robbery to the First Degree, Assault to the First Degree, and Possession of Stolen Property.

Anyone with information that may continue to the search is urged to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 574-2500.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are announced.

