Army National Guard plans to start construction on new Horn Rapids Readiness Center in the spring

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: Facebook

RICHLAND, Wash. — A new Army National Guard Military Readiness Center is coming to Richland.

The Army National Guard has chosen a 40-acre site in Horn Rapids as the home of the new facility. The Readiness Center will be used to host training drills that will bring in anywhere from 20-150 trainees at a time. Other activities at the site may include disaster activation, fire response and a public rental facility when not in use.

The Army National Guard is currently working with the City to get building permits and hopes to start construction in the spring. They expect to open in January 2022.

The facility will replace an aging facility in Bellingham.