Around 1,000 peaceful protesters rallied in Kennewick on Saturday

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hundreds of people lined Columbia Center Blvd. to peacefully protest against systemic racism on Saturday.

This protest is one of many that have happened over the last three weeks in the Tri-Cities.

Protesters held signs, chanted, listened to music, and showed solidarity for George Floyd by spending eight minutes and forty-six seconds in complete silence. Many of the protesters were either kneeling on the ground, or laying face-first on and near the sidewalk.

Protesters now kneeling and laying down for 8:46. Speaker asking these protesters how it feels to be on the ground for that long. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/LeyyzxHqek — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) June 13, 2020

The protest was filled with speakers from the Tri-Cities community, including Pastors, teachers, and coaches.

Signs to defund the police were taped to stoplights near Target on Columbia Center Blvd. The signs asked to “urge officials to reallocate police funds.”

Signs to defund the Tri-Cities police departments are posted on stoplights. This is one of the changes many protesters are asking for. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/fnAwaY0kTQ — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) June 13, 2020

Marlando Sparks, one of the protest organizers’ told KAPP-KVEW that there is not a set plan for protests next weekend, but it has been talked about. Sparks said updates would come on social media.

