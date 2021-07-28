Arrest made in Walla Walla double shooting

One in custody following Tuesday shooting on Tausick Way, police say

by Matt Van Slyke

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Police have a man into custody in connection with a shooting in Walla Walla that injured two people on Tuesday, according to police.

The Walla Walla Police Department reports 21-year-old Miguel Angel Ferrusca Jr. was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault. He was booked into Walla Walla County Jail.

Police said on Tuesday that two people were taken into custody after the shooting. On Wednesday, Sgt. Gunner Fulmer clarified that one of those men was Ferrusca and the other person initially detained “has been released for now.”

The case began when WWPD received reports of gunshots around 12:33 a.m. Tuesday near the 200 block of Tausick Way.

Upon arrival, officers found a home and a car with bullet holes. The police department also says it recovered a number of bullet casings from the road.

A short time later, police received reports of two men with gunshot injuries near 2nd and Main Street. Both were taken to a hospital; one of them was flown out of the area for medical care.

“There are no updates available on their conditions currently,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police now say the men told them they came to Tausick Way to pick up someone and, in the process, encountered several men in a parking lot who soon started shooting at them, hitting one man several times and the other once.

WWPD says the man who was shot several times was also kicked while he was down before the attacking group took off running. The other man helped his friend into a car so they could leave.

There is still more work to be done on this investigation, Sgt. Fulmer says.

