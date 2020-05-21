Art gallery in downtown Kennewick staying closed due to coronavirus shutdown

Spectra Art Gallery

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Spectra Art Gallery will not be reopening in downtown Kennewick when statewide coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The owners of the gallery on South Cascade Street said they’ve been closed since March in compliance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay home order, forcing them to cancel art shows, classes, workshops and other events have kept them afloat the past two years.

“Like many small businesses, we’ve suffered a significant financial blow due to our commitment to keeping our community and ourselves safe during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the owners said in a Facebook post. “Because of these extenuating circumstances, it is with a heavy heart that we must change our business model, and discontinue our lease at our physical location in downtown Kennewick.”

The owners said there are many variables that contributed to their decision, and “the fact is, no one truly knows what 2020 will bring, or how long nonessential businesses will be shut down.”

They have postponed an upcoming art show until further notice and are encouraging artists who created work for that show to submit their work to other galleries.

While Spectra may be physically, closed, the owners said they will continue to be part of the Tri-Cities community for years to come, and will “strive to continue facilitating space and growth for contemporary art and artists.”

Spectra will be doing a final digital art show in June featuring local artists exploring ideas and emotions on the pandemic.

