Artwork from annual ‘Chalk Art Fest’ displayed in the windows of Downtown Yakima businesses

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Community members came together virtually over the weekend to celebrate the annual Chalk Art Fest in Yakima.

The Downtown Association of Yakima posted photos on their Facebook page of chalk art creations by children and skilled artists — all under this year’s theme, “My Favorite Downtown Yakima Place.”

Here are the children entries for Chalk Art Fest Yakima 2020 Simply "Like" the photo you would like to vote for. This… Posted by Downtown Yakima on Saturday, October 10, 2020

People voted for their favorite pieces by liking the photos on Facebook; when the votes are tallied, the top three winners in each category will be announced.

In the meantime, community members can see the skilled artists’ creations in the windows of Downtown Yakima businesses and the children’s artwork on the association’s Facebook page.

Voting time for Chalk Art Fest Yakima 2020 starts today! Voting ends Friday at 5pm Simply "like" your favorite piece… Posted by Downtown Yakima on Saturday, October 10, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.