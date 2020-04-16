Community showed strong support at the asparagus festival

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Streets filled around CG Public House Thursday afternoon waiting to get into their drive-up asparagus festival.

“Asparagus is our favorite time of the year, and we always celebrate asparagus,” said Steve Simmons, Owner of CG Public House & Catering.

The festival featured raw asparagus, deep fried asparagus, asparagus stuffed chicken, and much more.

Other businesses from the Tri-Cities also joined in on the fun. The outside walls of CG Public House were lined with tents set up from Frost Me Sweet, Baum’s House of Chocolate’s, Kennewick Flower Shop, and classic cars from Trucks and Auto Actions.

“We’re so humbled and pleased by the communities support,” Simmons said.

All guests were asked to remain in their cars and wait for a vendor to bring them their goods. The cars originally stopped for asparagus, and then were sent around the building to the other vendors before leaving.

“We decided if it was successful, we were going to do it again, so I guess we’ll do it again,” Simmons said.

The event Thursday is scheduled to go from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

