Astria Health receives judge’s approval to sell former Yakima hospital

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — A federal bankruptcy court judge gave permission Wednesday for Astria Health to sell the former Astria Regional Medical Center and its neighboring medical office building for $20 million to a local investment group.

The proposed buyer is Yakima MOBIC LLC, a medical office building investment company managed by Chris Waddle, who also owns Hogback Development Company.

At a court hearing Wednesday afternoon, Waddle said the group plans to use the buildings for health services and help provide the community with better access to health care.

With the way now cleared, officials said the sale could be completed as early as December.

More information on the proposed sale can be found here.

