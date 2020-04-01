Astria Regional hospital will temporarily reopen under Washington state control, may add 200+ beds for COVID-19 patients

YAKIMA, Wash. — Washington state is moving forward with plans to rent out a recently-closed Yakima hospital to use as a hub for the state’s increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

State health officials have identified the former Astria Regional Medical Center as an ideal location for a military field hospital, giving access for COVID-19 patients in Eastern and Central Washington.

“Additionally, because it is currently a closed facility all its beds can be made available immediately for COVID-19 patients,” court documents said, adding that the facility could also be used to provide more beds for non-COVID-19 patients.

Before a months-long bankruptcy forced the hospital to close its door in January, the facility was using about 148 beds, though it was previously licensed for up to 214. However, court documents show the state could choose to pursue even more beds within the existing space.

“There could be capacity for up to 243 beds with access to oxygen if configured properly,” court documents said.

Federal bankruptcy court Judge Whitman L. Holt approved a temporary lease agreement Tuesday afternoon between Astria Health and the state Department of Health.

“There are, from time to time, decisions that bankruptcy judges have to make that are hard,” Holt said at an emergency court hearing.

But the decision to allow the lease agreement to move forward, Holt said, was not one of those hard decisions.

“It was an easy call; the coronavirus has been ravaging communities throughout the country and appears to be getting worse over time,” Holt said.

The decision came two days after Astria Health filed a notice stating its intent to lease the shut-down hospital to the State of Washington for up to six months at a rate of $1.5 million a month.

In court documents, Astria Health officials said the rent payments will “inject funds” into its operations, allowing its two other hospitals — Astria Toppenish and Astria Sunnyside — to survive and continue to treat patients.

“The foregoing is critically important given the recent challenges to the sufficiency of the operating budget,” court documents said.

State health officials have yet to make a public statement regarding acquisition of the hospital, but court documents filed by Astria Health include a temporary lease agreement between the two parties.

“If [Astria Regional Medical Center’s] additional beds are not made available immediately, the healthcare systems in Washington will not have sufficient capacity to respond effectively to the exponential increase in infections,” court documents said.

Under the lease agreement, the state bears the responsibility for all utilities, maintenance, staffing, improvements or other changes made to the building.

“Astria shall deliver the premises ‘as-is, where-is’ in its current condition,” court documents said. “[The state Department of Health] shall be solely responsible for any and all necessary improvements to the premises, as well as all maintenance and repair during the term of the interim lease.”

Since the hospital shut down in January due to Astria Health’s ongoing bankruptcy, what supplies and equipment remain inside the physical building has been unclear.

However, the lease agreement gives the state access to hospital beds, furniture, built-in sterilizers, dietary equipment and furniture, office furniture and built-in operating room equipment — all of which is reportedly still inside the building.

Additionally, the lease agreement gives the state full access to the surgical heart room — which is still full of equipment — three complete catheter labs and the hospital’s maintenance shop.

As part of the agreement, Astria Health will be taking back supplies still housed in the closed hospital for use at its other medical facilities, including consumable medical supplies, IV pumps, blanket warmers and other supplies leased from outside companies.

The lease agreement reportedly allows Astria Health to continue to look for a buyer for the hospital and to sell it during the lease period if a buyer becomes available.

