At least 2 detained in connection to Kennewick shooting

RICHLAND, Wash. — Police detained two men Friday who were possibly involved in a Kennewick shooting earlier this week, said Richland Police Sgt. Drew Florence.

The men were located at a Richland apartment near the intersection of Leslie and Bartlett roads. As of 12:20 p.m., police have the surrounded pending a search warrant to see if anyone else is inside.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, April 28 in the 600 block of S. Perry Ct. in Kennewick around 6:45 p.m.

At least one shell casing was found in the area, but police were unable to find any victims or property damage. Witnesses said a small silver sedan was spotted fleeing the scene.

The Kennewick Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story.

