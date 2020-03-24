At least 8 inmates escape Yakima County jail, officials say

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Officials say multiple inmates at the Yakima County jail escaped about 7:10 p.m. Monday.

VIDEO: Inmates hop fence, escape from Yakima County jailDETAILS: https://bit.ly/2Uv1xjX📹Briseida & Alex Gonzalez Posted by KAPP-KVEW Local News on Monday, March 23, 2020

Eight of the escaped inmates are currently unaccounted for, according to Yakima police.

The City of Yakima is asking for residents to stay indoors and be on the lookout in the northeast and southeast areas of Yakima and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

KAPP-KVEW is reaching out to officials for further information.

ALERT! Several prisoners have escaped from the Yakima County Jail in Downtown Yakima. Residents in the northeast and… Posted by The City of Yakima on Monday, March 23, 2020

BREAKING: Several inmates escaped from the Yakima County Jail at approx. 7:10 PM. 8 inmates are unaccounted for. If you see anything suspicious call 911. More updates to follow. Posted by Yakima Police Department on Monday, March 23, 2020

