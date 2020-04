Two women dead in apparent homicide in Yakima County

David Mann by David Mann, Emily Goodell

BROWNSTOWN, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says two women are dead Thursday in an apparent homicide on the Yakama Indian Reservation.

Authorities responded to the scene near the intersection of Brownstown and Branch roads just west of Harrah around 4:20 p.m.

One possible suspect has been taken into custody.

No details about the individual’s death have been released.

This is a developing story.

