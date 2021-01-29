At least two people found dead in car in Othello
According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported the car near Charla Road in the Edson Tracks area, saying it had what looked like blood on the hood. Deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. and confirmed there was a dead person inside.
Washington State Crime Lab was called to the area, and that’s when investigators found what they believe is the body of at least one other person in the trunk.
“At this time the victims have not been positively identified due to the extent of the bodies condition,” it reads in a release from the Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-659-1122.
The investigation is ongoing.
