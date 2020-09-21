At YSD mobile clinic, students can get $5 childhood immunizations

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima School District is hosting a mobile clinic in late September and early October to provide students’ families with affordable access to childhood immunizations.

Any student in the district, ages 2 to 18, can get their childhood immunizations up to date for $5 at the clinic, which will be located at the Student and Family Center, 105 N. Fourth Ave. Medical coupons will also be accepted.

Every child must have a parent or legal guardian present — along with their current immunization records — and must make an appointment in advance with their child’s school nurse. A list of school nurses and their contact information is available here.

Sports physicals are not available at the clinic, which is a partnership between the Yakima School District and Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.

The mobile clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 1-2 at the Student and Family Center.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.