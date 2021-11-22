Richland Police investigating attempted burglary at Chief Joseph Middle School

Police are asking everyone to stay out of the area if possible.
Amanda Mason,
Posted:
Updated:
by Amanda Mason
Imgpsh Mobile Save

RICHLAND, Wash. — At 6:00 a.m. Monday morning, the Richland Police Department responded to Chief Joseph Middle School (504 Wilson St, Richland, WA 99354) after reports of a burglary interrupted by school employees, according to a Facebook post.

The Richland School District reports as of 8:00 a.m. that school is now on time today, “There is no 2-hour delay as previously stated. Sorry for the confusion.” The two-hour delay was originally in place by the Richland Police.

According to Police on-the-scene, they say a window was the possible point of entrance into the school.

Police said the suspect fled on foot and police are using a K-9 unit to investigate around the area. Police on scene said that the K-9 tracked a path into a neighborhood but was unsuccessful.

Expect surrounding streets to be “intermittently closed” as police are asking everyone to stay out of the area if possible, according to the RPD Facebook post.

 

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip