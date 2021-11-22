Richland Police investigating attempted burglary at Chief Joseph Middle School

Police are asking everyone to stay out of the area if possible.

by Amanda Mason

RICHLAND, Wash. — At 6:00 a.m. Monday morning, the Richland Police Department responded to Chief Joseph Middle School (504 Wilson St, Richland, WA 99354) after reports of a burglary interrupted by school employees, according to a Facebook post.

The Richland School District reports as of 8:00 a.m. that school is now on time today, “There is no 2-hour delay as previously stated. Sorry for the confusion.” The two-hour delay was originally in place by the Richland Police.

According to Police on-the-scene, they say a window was the possible point of entrance into the school.

Police said the suspect fled on foot and police are using a K-9 unit to investigate around the area. Police on scene said that the K-9 tracked a path into a neighborhood but was unsuccessful.

Expect surrounding streets to be “intermittently closed” as police are asking everyone to stay out of the area if possible, according to the RPD Facebook post.

I just overheard a Richland police officer tell a parent, “everything is OK.” #GMNW @KAPPKVEW — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) November 22, 2021

