Attorney: Spokane health officer to fight what he’s calling ‘politically motivated’ termination

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shortly after the Spokane Health Board voted to terminate Dr. Bob Lutz on Thursday, the former health officer’s attorney released a statement on his behalf.

Lutz will take legal action by all means necessary to fight his termination, which he believes was politically motivated, according to the statement written by Lutz’s attorney, Bryce Wilcox. You can read it in full below:

“While Dr. Lutz is disappointed with the outcome of today’s hearing, he is not surprised. It was clear since last Thursday when he was summarily and wrongfully fired, leaving Spokane without a health official, that the outcome of today’s hearing was a mere formality. Despite statements made by some members of the Board, Dr. Lutz believes his termination was without reasonable cause and was politically motivated in retaliation for unpopular Covid-19 decisions he made this year. He will pursue all claims and remedies available to him under the law for SRHD’s wrongful termination. Dr. Lutz is greatly appreciative of the overwhelming support he has received from both the public and his employees.”

Board members voted 8-4 to terminate Lutz on Thursday after hearing allegations against him, which involve insubordination, misappropriation of funds, retaliation and others.

Dr. Frank Velasquez will take over Lutz’s position until the Health Board’s next meeting on Dec. 3.

