Attorneys offer free, bilingual legal clinic for Yakima Valley during Pro Bono Week

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services has partnered with other organizations to host a free, virtual legal clinic during the last week of October — just in time for Pro Bono Week.

The organization, along with the Latino Bar Association of Washington, has enlisted lawyers from different fields to volunteer their time in providing free legal consultation to Yakima Valley residents.

“I’m most excited about the opportunity to highlight Pro Bono Week and meet some needs, hopefully answer some legal questions and help people out,” said Quinn Dalan, Executive Director of the Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services.

Community members can ask legal questions regarding auto accidents, immigration, personal injury, workers’ rights, wage claims, criminal law, medical negligence, property/landlord tenant law, family law and family safety planning.

Dalan said the annual clinic is usually held on a Saturday near the end of October in-person in Granger, but they’ve had to adapt due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’ll be interesting to see whether or not this opens it up and we are able to serve more people because more people are able to make it fit around their schedule,” Dalan said.

Dalan said though the clinic is geared toward helping Spanish-speaking individuals, everyone is welcome.

Anyone interested in making an appointment can call 509-453-4400 for English and 509-426-3168 for Spanish, and leave a voicemail with their full name and number. A volunteer will call back to get more information to match clients with the right lawyer and pick a time that works for both of them.

https://www.facebook.com/yakimavas/posts/2788779198063716

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.