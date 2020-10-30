Attorneys plan to appeal to get Kennewick students back in school

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Nearly 10 Tri-City attorneys are working together to make a change after the Kennewick School District decided to postpone hybrid learning for middle and high school students.

The goal is to get kids back in classrooms.

“Our plan is to file the appeal tomorrow,” said KSD parent and attorney Jennifer Azure.

The group plans to file the appeal on Friday, which would then be reviewed by a local judge.

“They’ll look at all of the facts that were provided to the board and decide whether or not they think a different decision should’ve been made,” said Azure.

The Kennewick School District Board is scheduled to re-evaluate their decision to postpone hybrid learning on November 18.

This comes after students protested at the Kennewick School District building Wednesday morning.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.