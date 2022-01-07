ATV driver passes away in Yakima County after falling from 20 feet, getting pinned in the snow

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

YAKIMA, Wash. — A family is mourning the loss of a man who fell from a 20-foot drop on his ATV and later died from his injuries in Yakima County.

According to a report from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputy who responded to the call, authorities were alerted to the incident around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 6.

Deputies, West Valley Fire crews, and emergency medics were dispatched to the 12200-block of Orchard Ave for reports of a one-man ATV accident.

When they arrived, first responders made contact with a 74-year-old man who rolled his ATV off a steep ledge. Authorities say that his right leg was pinned under the vehicle at the bottom of a 20-foot drop-off.

They attempted to pry the man from under the vehicle and life-saving measures were taken by medical responders. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Yakima County investigators spoke to his family, who informed them that the man was attempting to turn his ATV around on the steep grade. He was in the middle of backing up to pivot his ATV when he slid down the small cliff.

The victim wasn’t able to stop his ATV in time, causing him to be pinned in the snow.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

