Audition for American Idol from home starting this week

Hit talent show goes virtual; auditions via Zoom begin Friday

This year, because of COVID-19, “American Idol” auditions are going virtual with “Idol Across America,” a virtual nationwide search for talent.

The search is underway. Each area of the country gets its own audition day. For Washington and Oregon, that day is this Friday, August 14.

If you’d like your shot at being the next American Idol, reserve your spot now at americanidol.com/auditions, and maybe we’ll see you on the upcoming season on ABC/KAPP-KVEW.

“It really is life-changing. Look at Gabby Barrett; she came in 3rd place, Season One on ABC. Now she is a platinum-selling artist who could be nominated for a Grammy this year. So literally, the proof is in the pudding, this audition could change your life,” said American Idol Executive Producer Megan Michaels Wolflick.

Remote auditions are taking place across the country for the first time in show history. The show makes it easier to showcase your talents from anywhere in the U.S., across any official audition date, and face-to-face with an “American Idol” producer, making it easier than ever to get real-time feedback on your performance.

