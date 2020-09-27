Aurora possibly visible in Eastern Washington Monday night

KXLY News Staff by KXLY News Staff

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eastern Washington and North Idaho residents might be catching a glimpse of an aurora Sunday and Monday night!

The National Weather Service says it will be visible all across the northern United States, and folks can get the best views up in Canada and around the Great Lakes. However, folks across Washington and Idaho will also have a chance to see the natural phenomenon.

You may have to contend with some cloudy skies Sunday night, but National Weather Service says Monday should be a nice, clear night to watch the aurora.