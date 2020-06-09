Homicide under investigation in Hermiston

David Mann by David Mann

HERMISTON, Ore. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Hermiston after a male was found unconscious with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning.

The Hermston Police Department was called to the scene where the male was found in the 300 block of E. Francolin Ave. just after 8:15 a.m.

Information about the shooting, including the culprit’s motive, is very limited at this time. No suspects have been identified.

The victim’s name will be released pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact HPD.

