Authorities identify 74-year-old woman fatally shot in Yakima

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorities have identified a 74-year-old Yakima woman fatally shot Sunday morning and have arrested her son on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Yakima police said Mary Pickens suffered multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 1 a.m. inside an apartment near South 18th Avenue and Greenway Avenue.

Someone called 911 about the gunfire and police were dispatched to the scene, where arriving officers heard 10 to 15 additional gunshots, police said.

Officers reportedly saw a 40-year-old man running from the area and detained him for questioning, then found Pickens dead inside her apartment, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators later determined the 40-year-old man was Pickens’s son and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Yakima County jail.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments