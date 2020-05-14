Authorities searching for body of man who fell into Moses Lake

David Mann by David Mann

Creative Commons

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Authorities are searching a man’s body near Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake Thursday morning.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, a man fell from a small fishing boat and into the lake at about 9:30 a.m. and never resurfaced.

Since then, several boats from the sheriff’s, fire department and private citizens have been trying to locate the body.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Foreman said the incident appears to have been an accident.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Moses Lake Police responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Comments

comments