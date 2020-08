Authorities seize more than 50 illegal marijuana plants in Burbank area

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy of WWCSO

BURBANK, Wash. — Authorities seized more than 50 illegal marijuana plants in the Burbank area on Thursday, Aug. 6.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said it assisted the WSP Marijuana Eradication Team with the removal of the plants.

“Not only was the grow operation non-permitted, but the growers were trespassing and stealing irrigation water,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

This past Thursday, WWSO assisted the Washington State Patrol Marijuana Eradication Team with the removal of an illegal… Posted by Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Comments

comments